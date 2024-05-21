One killed, two injured in boiler blast in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A woman was killed and two others suffered severe injuries due to boiler blast at a food processing unit at Chikkatti on the outskirts of Athani town in Belagavi district on Tuesday.
The boiler in the premises of Priya Exports blasted and walls of the boiler room were damaged. A woman labourer succumbed to the injuries while two others have suffered severe injuries.
The identities of the victims were yet to be known. More details were awaited. Athani police are investigating.
Published 21 May 2024, 11:07 IST