<p>Bengaluru: The department of school education and literacy has invited applications from private and aided schools for renewal of recognition (RR) for the next academic year. </p>.<p>The institutions are required to submit applications online. In a notification, the department has clearly said no physical applications will be entertained.</p>.<p>However, the private schools’ association has raised objections to the mandatory submission of building safety, land conversion and fire safety certificates.</p>.Education department detects 'serious lapses' in Bengaluru school where boy was beaten with PVC pipe.<p>It has urged Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa to consider the documents submitted last year which are available online and grant RR by securing an undertaking.</p>.<p>“There is a case pending before the High Court regarding the renewal of RR for schools that commenced before 2017-18. We have demanded that they issue conditional RR after receiving an undertaking from schools,” said D Shashikumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).</p>.<p>Shashikumar said, in September 2024, chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh chaired an inter-departmental meeting to address issues raised by private schools on fire safety, building safety, etc.</p>.<p>“Following a meeting called by the chief secretary again in July 2025, additional chief secretary Tushar Girinath convened a meeting and decided to form a committee. He revised the earlier orders on fire and building safety, but nothing has been implemented yet,” he said. </p>.<p>As mentioned by the association in the request submitted to the minister, the HC, on November 14, 2022, quashed the fire safety and building safety orders being made mandatory by the department for RR.</p>.<p>“The order clearly states that these rules be made mandatory only for schools which began functioning after 2018. However, the department has challenged this order and the case is still pending,” reads the letter.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Education Act-1983 and the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Recognition of Primary and Secondary Schools) Rules-1999 mandate recognition and renewal of recognition. If any school functions without that, it is considered unauthorised.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, considering a request by Congress MLC Puttanna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a note to the principal secretary of the department on October 10, to form a committee to address the issues of private schools.</p>