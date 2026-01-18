<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Sunday said permission to host cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been granted only on a conditional basis, subject to strict compliance with prescribed safety norms.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said a high-level committee was constituted based on the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Committee to examine the situation at the stadium.</p><p>"The committee conducted a detailed inspection and submitted its report. Based on that report, permission has been granted to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to organise matches," he said.</p><p>Parameshwara said several specific conditions had been imposed on the KSCA.</p>.RCB proposes advanced AI video analytics technology for crowd management at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>"All modifications and corrective measures recommended by the committee must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. The KSCA has already begun the work and has given a written assurance that all required changes will be carried out," he said.</p><p>Reiterating that the approval was conditional, he added that the stadium would be inspected again before any match is held.</p><p>Parameshwara said a committee headed by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao was also formed to assess the overall condition of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and its report had been taken into account.</p><p>He said the matter was discussed in detail in the Cabinet.</p><p>"Decisions have been taken on the steps to be implemented in the short term and the long term. Since IPL matches are scheduled to be held in March, all short-term conditions must be fulfilled before that. Permission has been granted subject to these conditions," he said.</p><p>The minister said the government had placed trust in the assurances given by the KSCA.</p><p>"We will conduct another inspection to verify whether all the conditions have been fully complied with," he added.</p><p>Cricket matches at the stadium were suspended after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL title celebrations last June claimed 13 lives.</p>