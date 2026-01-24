<p class="bodytext">Proceedings in the Legislative Council were marked by chaos on Friday, compelling Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to adjourn the House multiple times following disruptions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Right at the outset, BJP and JD(S) members demanded that Congress MLCs B K Hariprasad and S Ravi be suspended from the Council for their conduct towards Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. MLCs of the two opposition parties then raised slogans condemning the Congress, Hariprasad and Ravi. The Congress members retorted by shouting “Go Back, Governor”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The row quickly escalated with the opposition MLCs accusing the Congress of hooliganism; Congress members remarked on the POCSO charges filed against leaders of the BJP, besides condemning the RSS.</p>.Karnataka Assembly special session: AHINDA convention in Mysuru postponed.<p class="bodytext">On the one hand, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy filed a request seeking the suspension of Hariprasad and Ravi, while Floor Leader N S Boseraju demanded a debate on the Governor’s purported disrespect of the National Anthem.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Horatti rejected Boseraju’s request, pointing out that there were no provisions that allowed for a discussion on the Governor’s actions. However, he did refer to Narayanaswamy’s request for the suspension of the Congress MLCs to the Ethics Committee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Congress MLC Puttanna objected to Horatti’s ruling, and demanded a review of the same. The Congress then submitted a fresh petition condemning the Chairman’s decision.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Horatti took exception to the use of the word ‘oppose’ in the Congress members’ petition.“I will examine the pros and cons of the petition submitted by the ruling party and reserve my decision on it,” said Horatti, before adjourning the House for the day. </p>