Opposition demands Congress MLCs’ suspension; Legislative Council adjourned multiple times

The row quickly escalated with the opposition MLCs accusing the Congress of hooliganism; Congress members remarked on the POCSO charges filed against leaders of the BJP, besides condemning the RSS.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 23:04 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Legislative Council

