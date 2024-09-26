Order CBI probe in MUDA case, quit immediately: BJP tells Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Hours after the special court ordered an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, leaders of the Opposition in both Houses - R Ashoka and T Chalavadi Narayanaswamy - on Wednesday demanded that he resign immediately, after recommending a CBI probe into the case.
BJP leaders also appealed to CM Siddaramaiah to cooperate in the investigation, acknowledging the High Court’s ruling and respecting the special court’s order.
Addressing separate press conferences here, Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should, at least now, stop making excuses as verdicts in both courts had clearly gone against him.
“I would like to remind him about the arguments he made as leader of the Opposition, when the then BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa had faced a similar situation, demanding that he step down to make way for a free and fair investigation. Today, Siddaramaiah is in the same situation. So, I demand him to step down and make way for a free and fair investigation," he said.
Vijayendra wondered how could the Lokayukta, Mysuru, conduct a free and impartial inquiry as the complaint was lodged there (in Mysuru).
Demanding the immediate resignation of the CM, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Siddaramaiah often described himself as a 'spotless and unblemished' politician.
"If he is really unblemished, he must resign and make way for a fair investigation,” he said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "I feel very sad to seek his resignation as he is one of the tallest leaders from the backward classes. He should resign now and if he is cleared of the charges, he can always make a comeback.”
Members of the BJP tried to lay siege to the chief minister's official residence 'Cauvery,' but the police foiled their bid.
Members of the BJP yuva morcha, led by Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, marched towards 'Cauvery' holding posters, placards and raising slogans. But the police thwarted their attempt and whisked them away in a bus.
