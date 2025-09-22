Order issued to fix salary of Jain priests in Karnataka: B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Monday he had issued an order to fix salaries for chief priests and their assistants at Jain temples in the state.</p><p>Chief priests of 1,043 Jain temples in the state will receive a salary of ₹6,000 each. Assistant priests will get ₹5,000 each, Zameer said in a statement.</p><p>Fixation of salaries for Jain priests, the first such initiative, was announced in the state budget, the minister said.</p> .'We hate Pakistan', says Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan; reiterates 'suicide bomb' remark.<p>“So far, 1,043 proposals have been received from various districts for salaries. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has approved all these proposals and instructed that the order be issued,” his office said.</p><p>Zameer also issued an order to release ₹1 crore for the development of the Mahabodhi Society in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru.</p><p>Earlier this year, Zameer told the Karnataka Assembly that his department had proposed to establish a development corporation for the Jain community. There are 20 lakh Jains in the state, according to the minister.</p>