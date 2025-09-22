Menu
Order issued to fix salary of Jain priests in Karnataka: B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Chief priests of 1,043 Jain temples in the state will receive a salary of ₹6,000 each. Assistant priests will get ₹5,000 each, Zameer said in a statement.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:19 IST
