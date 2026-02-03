Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Worries mount for Uttar Pradesh BJP as govt vs organisation tussle spills on to streets

Public spat between Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput brings to fore again fault lines within the party and the government
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathKeshav Prasad MauryaUttra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us