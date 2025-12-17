<p>Belagavi: The order pertaining to the disbursal of compensation under the Yagachi and Hemavathi Dam Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme issued by the previous government was riddled with flaws, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Council on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Replying to a question by JD(S) MLC S L Bhoje Gowda, he said, “The order stipulates that landowners who lost up to 5 acres are entitled to be allotted 4 acres. Consequently, officials have abused this to grant 4 acres even to those who lost only 10 guntas. The order should have specified the exact area of the land that was acquired; this is an example of how things can go wrong when the government is ignorant.”</p>.Aadhaar mandatory for property registration to avoid fake transactions: Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>But when Bhoje Gowda alleged that funds were being misappropriated from the Bhadra Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme, the minister said that he had received no such complaint, while assuring the House of initiating action after going through the CAG report. “Since a senior member of the House has cited the CAG report, I will verify the findings, and take action accordingly,” the minister said.</p>.<p>On grants made erroneously to 1,091 people under the Bhadra Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme, Krishna Byre Gowda said that the government was trying to appeal the matter in the court. “Based on the report by senior officer Mohammed Mohsi, we have issued orders to withdraw grants made to 1,091 people. But they moved the court, and got the order quashed. We are trying to appeal that order with a fresh report. The Regional Commissioner is conducting an enquiry, and a report is awaited,” Krishna Byre Gowda said.</p>.<p>Pointing to instances of people being given land in the names of unborn children under the scheme, the minister said that the government had taken the issue very seriously.</p>