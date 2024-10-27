Ordinance soon to fight illegal constructions, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Conceding that it has become difficult for the government to regulate illegal constructions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that an ordinance would be promulgated immediately to strengthen the existing law.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said this after a meeting where he reviewed the rain situation in the state, including Bengaluru where at least nine people died after an illegal structure collapsed. </p>.<p>“It was decided that an ordinance should be promulgated immediately against illegal constructions in revenue layouts,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.Only green firecrackers should be sold in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah tells DCs.<p>Siddaramaiah pointed out that those holding ‘B’ khatas cannot be given building plan approvals by law. “So, they don’t need a licence. They don’t provide setbacks and end up building 6-8 floors,” he said. </p>.<p>“We are bringing this (ordinance) to regulate this,” he said, adding that he discussed this with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. “It is becoming difficult to regulate this (illegal constructions). We will promulgate the ordinance after taking Cabinet approval,” the CM said, adding that the government wants to give more powers to the BBMP, BDA and the BMRDA. </p>.<p>Shivakumar wants to restore powers of Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), the municipal police wing. “The earlier government had withdrawn some powers of officers,” he said.</p>.<p>The government may consider amending the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, Karnataka Town & Country Planning Act and BBMP Act. </p>.<p>During the meeting, the government discussed the idea of starting to approve building plans for ‘B’ khata properties. “Most disasters that are happening involve ‘B’ khata properties. They are building recklessly. Because of them, the city’s drinking water and road space requirements are compounding,” a minister who attended the meeting said. “But this discussion did not reach any conclusion.”</p>.<p><strong>World Bank project</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru has received 275 mm rainfall, the third-highest in 100 years, Siddaramaiah said. “Flooding on roads and inundation of homes caused problems for citizens, which happens every year when there is heavy rainfall,” he said.</p>.<p>“When I was the CM earlier, orders were issued to clear stormwater drain encroachments, desilting them and build retaining walls. About 450 km of drains were developed. Another 173 km and 80 km of drains are remaining. The World Bank has principally agreed to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for this,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the project report will be approved in the next Cabinet meeting.</p>.<p><strong>More teeth</strong> </p><p>CM says will promulgate ordinance after taking Cabinet approval </p><p>Aims to give more powers to the BBMP, BDA and BMRDA </p><p>DyCM D K Shivakumar says govt wants to restore BMTF’s powers </p><p>Government likely considering amending Acts governing cities</p>