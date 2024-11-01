Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Our aim is to make Kannada language of life: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said that Kannadigas have a responsibility to protect the language and the culture of the land.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 14:23 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKannadaKannada Rajyotsava

Follow us on :

Follow Us