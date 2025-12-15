Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Over 2,800 farmers died by suicide in Karnataka since 2023-24 FY: Minister

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka ranks second nationally in farmer suicides.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 18:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 18:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaFarmer suicides

Follow us on :

Follow Us