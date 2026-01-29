<p>Shivamogga: Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape when a private bus in which they were travelling caught fire near Sudur in Hosanagara taluk on Tuesday night. </p><p>The bus was completely burnt and two drivers suffered minor injuries. All the passengers alighted from it safely.</p><p>The Bengaluru-bound private sleeper bus belonging to Annapurna Travels of Bengaluru, left Nittur in Hosanagar taluk at night and was heading towards Shivamogga via Nagara, Hosanagar, Ripponpet when it caught fire in the middle of a forest near Arasalu-Sudur.</p>.Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover at Silk Board nears completion, to be fully operational by February end.<p>Initially, smoke appeared in the bus due to a technical fault, and the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on the side of the road.</p>.<p>Later, the fire broke out and the passengers were immediately brought down from the bus. Ripponpet police arrived at the spot and assisted the passengers on the bus. A case has been registered at Ripponpet police station.</p>