<p>Bengaluru: A high-level committee headed by R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), submitted its report on prison reforms to Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, Superintendents of Police C B Rishyant and Amarnath Reddy, deputy commissioners and SPs of respective districts were also members of the committee. </p>.<p>The home minister said the committee's recommendations regarding the crackdown on illegal activities, security measures and reform initiatives in prisons, would be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after which further action would be taken. </p>.<p>On November 10, 2025, Parameshwara had announced that the committee would probe lapses in prisons after viral videos showed inmates lodged in the Bengaluru jail using mobile phones, drinking alcohol and partying. Among the inmates were convicted serial rapist and murderer Umesh Reddy, terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna and gold-smuggling suspect Tarun Konduru Raju. </p>.<p>The committee was tasked with inspecting prisons across the state and filing a comprehensive report.</p>.<p>The minister had pledged strong action, including dismissing or suspending officials, based on the committee report. The state cabinet also approved a Rs 2-crore project to install technical equipment, including baggage scanners, in prisons. </p>