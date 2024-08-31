Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi meeting creates buzz

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara’s visit to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s residence created a buzz in political circles on Friday.
Both leaders, whose names have been speculated for the chief minister’s position if Siddaramaiah steps down, played down their meeting that lasted over an hour.
Parameshwara said he came to Jarkiholi’s residence to have North Karnataka’s rotti oota.
Jarkiholi said he and Parameshwara “obviously” discussed politics and the current goings-on. “We also discussed party matters,” he said. Apparently, the leaders discussed the threat of Siddaramaiah’s investigation and prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.
On the possibility of a change in leadership, he said: “There is no question of change. None of us has sought a change. We are confident that that day won’t come. If it does, we’ll discuss it then.”
In the past, Parameshwara and Jarkiholi have met to discuss the demand for appointing more deputy chief ministers, which died down after the Lok Sabha polls.
The ruling Congress will take out a foot march to Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning to mount pressure on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to sanction the prosecution of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy.
Speaking earlier, Parameshwara said Congress would stage protests at the district-level too. “We will fight in the court, street and persuade the governor,” he said.
The Congress has plans to approach President Draupadi Murmu with a complaint if the party’s agitation against the govenor does not yield results, he added.
He said he would review with officials the possibility of postponing the police sub-inspector recruitment examination scheduled on September 22, clashing with the UPSC Civil Services exam. "If we get more representations (from candidates), we can consider (postponement),” he said.
Published 30 August 2024, 23:56 IST