<p>Prague: Two passenger trains in the Czech Republic collided on Thursday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, officials and local media reported.</p><p>Emergency services said the crash had occurred in a region around 132 km (82 miles) south of the capital Prague. Images showed mainly damage to the front ends of the trains where they hit head-on.</p>.<p>Firefighters had to free the driver of one of the trains, the CTK news agency reported.</p><p>A spokeswoman for a regional hospital told CTK that four people had been admitted with serious injuries.</p>.Three killed as commuter trains collide in Indonesia.<p>Nine people suffered moderate injuries and 25 others were lightly hurt, the region's governor, Martin Kuba, told Czech television.</p><p>Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X that the crash was still under investigation but preliminary information suggested that one of the trains had probably passed a signal in the stop position.</p>