Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 trains collide in Czech Republic; dozens injured

Images showed mainly damage to the front ends of the trains where they hit head-on.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 11:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 11:35 IST
Train accidentCzech Republic

Follow us on :

Follow Us