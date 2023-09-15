PDS rice adulterated by mixing with tamarind seeds, stones

The rice that was supplied to be distributed under the public distribution system to Koila branch of Alankar Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society was found adulterated in Kadaba taluk. About 300 bags of rice (each weighing 50 kg) that was stocked at a godown of the food department in Alankar was supplied to the society on September 11. When the bag was opened for distribution, four bags contained tamarind seeds, stones, parasadam like items in plastic bags on September 13 and similar items were found in another bag on September 14.

Kadaba taluk food inspector Shankar, Food corporation godown manager Chandrahas, Kadaba revenue inspector Prathviraj visited and inspected. Society president Dharmapal Rao, Vice President Pradeep Rai and others were present.

Food inspector Shankar said that officials have been asked to replace the rice bags. The bags that contained poor-quality rice will be returned back. A report will be submitted to higher officials, he said.

Society president Dharmapala Rao said that the Koila branch of the society received 300 bags of rice. Of which, five bags were found in poor quality rice filled with unwanted items. The issue has been brought to the notice of the concerned department. We have not checked all the bags that were supplied to the society. Rice was supplied in jute bags all these days. This time, it was supplied in plastic bags."

While one bag contained one kilogram of tamarind seeds in a pack, rice in another bag was mixed with the same seeds. Meanwhile, another rice bag contained one kilogram of small red stones packed in a plastic bag. Similarly, flowers, dry fruits and coins were also found mixed with other bags, he said.

Food and Civil Supplies deputy director Hemalatha S said that the department gets rice from the Food Corporation of India through an agency. “The problem must have occurred while packing. Since the rice was packed neatly in plastic bags,none could check the content inside the bag. I have spoken to the manager of the godown and transporters. The agency has replaced the rice bags. A report on the same will be sent to the head office."