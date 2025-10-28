Peak caps to boost confidence of Karnataka Police: G Parameshwara

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=G+Parameshwara+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=G+Parameshwara+deccan+herald&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRhAMgYIAhBFGDzSAQgzODYzajBqN6gCCLACAfEFgzteCZdfIbI&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">G Parameshwara</a> on Tuesday said that the introduction of peak caps for police personnel will help enhance their self-confidence and professional image.</p><p>“The new peak caps strengthen the self-confidence of our police personnel. The earlier hats were uncomfortable during the rainy season and did not look good. The police look smarter and more professional in the new caps,” Parameshwara said.</p>.Karnataka police personnel to soon don navy-blue peak caps.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister Parameshwara distributed the peak caps to police personnel at a ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha.</p><p>Kavana S M, constable attached CCB sleuth who received the new cap from the Chief Minister, said, “I feel proud to wear this new cap. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and looks very professional with the police uniform.”</p>