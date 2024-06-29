People in Dakshina Kannada laud inclusion of Tulu in Google Translate

Mangaluru: The inclusion of Tulu in Google Translate has brought joy to the Tulu speaking people in Dakshina Kannada.

Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad said that inclusion of Tulu language in Google Translate is a global honour for Tulu language. It is a significant milestone.

"The inclusion of Tulu language in Google Translate is worthy of celebration for Tulu people," he stressed. It is common for words to be misquoted in some cases in Google Translate. In such cases, if one responds by mentioning the correct word in the feedback column there, Google will correct it further. Kapikad further said, "Tulu speaking people should make use of this facility. The inclusion of Tulu will benefit non Tulu speaking people."