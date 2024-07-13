Petitions submitted to Siddaramaiah found near garbage pile, farmers' groups and oppn slam govt

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Karnataka BJP chief posted, "Hoping that their issues will be resolved by the Chief Minister, people come from far off places, stand in queue and submit him petitions. But even before having a look at it, those petitions has reached garbage. This shows Congress government's brazeness towards public complaints and concerns."

"Whoever may be responsible for this, the Chief Minister has to take the moral responsibility and should answer to the people. Why play the drama of janata darshan?," he added.