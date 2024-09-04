Plan afoot to bridge gap between grassroots level workers and party leadership: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil

Mangaluru: Congress will implement a system facilitating direct communication between party workers at the grassroots level with the leadership soon, informed Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency MP and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil.

Senthil addressing a gathering during an interaction programme organised by District Congress Committee at Sebastian hall on Tuesday said; “It has been noticed that no one listens to the voices of party workers at block level in Congress. A plan has been devised to bring harmony between party workers, leaders and the party. A system is being prepared to help party workers communicate with their top leadership. There is no direct interaction with those party workers, who toil for the party at grassroots level. Any organisation will remain lively when the leadership hears the voice of members and vice versa."