Plans afoot to develop Tadadi into ecotourism spot: Minister M B Patil

Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Wednesday said that a master plan to develop Tadadi in Uttara Kannada as an ecotourism spot has been prepared by retaining its ecological sensitivity intact at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore under Public-Private partnership (PPP) model.
After the meeting with officials of Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka Ltd (iDeCK) here, Patil pointed out that the project comprises a hi-tech resort, 184 tree huts, 70 hotel rooms, an eco-friendly walk path, yoga centre, peddling boat, hanging bridges and skywalks among other facilities.
"We will soon invite a global tender to execute this project," he said and added that a separate entity called 'Tadadi Eco Tourism Infrastructure Ltd.' will also be formed for the development of Tadadi.
A few years back there was a thought to develop Tadadi as a port but it had to be dropped owing to strong opposition from the people of that region. However, now, we have decided to develop it as an integrated tourism spot under the PPP, Patil explained.
The minister said that the KSIIDC has 1,419 acres of land in its possession while another 400 acres need to be handed over by the KPCL and the department will take necessary steps to recover this land.
Patil added that required approvals from the authorities, including the environment and forest departments of both the Union and state governments, will be obtained expeditiously.