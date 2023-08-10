Plans afoot to develop Tadadi into ecotourism spot: Minister M B Patil

"We will soon invite a global tender to execute this project," he said and added that a separate entity called 'Tadadi Eco Tourism Infrastructure Ltd.' will also be formed for the development of Tadadi.

A few years back there was a thought to develop Tadadi as a port but it had to be dropped owing to strong opposition from the people of that region. However, now, we have decided to develop it as an integrated tourism spot under the PPP, Patil explained.