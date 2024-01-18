Plea against madrasa in Jama Masjid: Karnataka HC orders notice to state, ASI

The petition is filed by Abhishek Gowda, a resident of Hosa Kabballu village, Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. The petitioner claimed that Jama Masjid was built during Tipu Sultan era and is declared as a protected monument. The petitioner stated that running of a residential Madrasa is tantamount to glaring/flagrant violation of Section 16 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, as well as rule 7 and 8 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.