Plea against madrasa in Jama Masjid: Karnataka HC orders notice to state, ASI

The high court on Wednesday ordered notice to the state and central governments and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in a public interest litigation (PIL) against a residential Madrasa within the premises of Jama Masjid at Srirangapatna in Mandya district.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit also ordered notice to the deputy commissioner of Mandya.
The petition is filed by Abhishek Gowda, a resident of Hosa Kabballu village, Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. The petitioner claimed that Jama Masjid was built during Tipu Sultan era and is declared as a protected monument. The petitioner stated that running of a residential Madrasa is tantamount to glaring/flagrant violation of Section 16 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, as well as rule 7 and 8 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.
According to the petitioner, construction of toilets, bathrooms, restrooms, kitchen, washing and drying of clothes, daily cooking and consumption of food, construction of internal partitions are causing damage to the intricate carvings of the ancient monument. The petitioner said that a few residents of Srirangapatna and officer bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protest against the running of a madrasa inside the Jama Masjid.
The petitioner claims to have filed an RTI seeking a copy of the permission granted for running of a madrasa. In reply, the ASI has stated that no record is available in its office, granting permission.