PM Modi, Amit Shah and Sitharaman greet people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava'

ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವವು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಸಂದರ್ಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅನುಕರಣೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಮಹಾನ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಅವರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ನಾವೀನ್ಯತೆಗೆ ಶಕ್ತಿ ತುಂಬುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರು ಸದಾ ಸಂತೋಷ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ…
Heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers in Karnataka on the occasion of Rajyotsava. As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state’s continued progress.