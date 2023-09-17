PM Vishwakarma Yojana to benefit boat makers, fish net makers, says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana at a programme held at TMA Pai Convention Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the scheme will help all the traditional artisans and craftsmen in all sectors especially the fisheries sector. He emphasized that the boat makers and fishnet makers will reap the rewards of the scheme. With a total outlay of Rs 13,000 crore, the initiative is poised to help the artisans.
The minister said that for the first time, Vishwakarma community members were being given the facilities by the government and were made to connect with the development of the nation. The new scheme intends to provide recognition and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftsmen working with their hands and tools, so as to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and also to integrate them with MSME value chains.
"Vishwakarma is the architect of this universe. The community members are known for their creative work. Seven wonders of the world are created at the hands of Vishwakarma community members. The new scheme aims to connect them to advanced technology and upgrade their skills," he said.
Central, state, district level monitoring committees will be constituted for the implementation of the scheme.
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry of PM Vishwakarma Yojana.
Multiple implementation activities are planned under the scheme including identification and verification of beneficiaries, their mobilization for skill upgradation training, facilitating credit support, marketing support, etc to enable them to move up the value-chain.
Eighteen traditional trades are included by the Government of India under PM Vishwakarma Yojana. The role of net makers and boat makers in development of small-scale industries and fisheries sector are imperative; they play a vital role in the smooth functioning of the fishing industry and serve as backbone of Indian marine fisheries, he said.
During the interaction with the minister, goldsmith Prakash Acharya said “I have been into making gold jewellery for the last 25 years. Though jewellery making is a rich art, without any support, the traditional art is on the verge of extinction,” he said and thanked the Prime Minister for launching the scheme on the day of Vishwakarma Jayanthi.
Fishermen leader Naveen Bangera said at a time when the cottage industry is facing a crisis, PM Vishwakarma Yojana has helped in strengthening them. He thanked them for including boat making in the scheme and supporting the deep sea fishermen.
Vanishri V Shetty said “I was a homemaker. Tailoring has helped me to become self-reliant. The seven days of training was beneficial and all should make use of the scheme.”
Fishing net weaver Gangadhar Puthran said “I have been eking out a living by weaving fishing nets. Those who work with the beneficiaries will also get two square meals a day through the scheme.”
Boat maker Nanda Kishore said “We have been engaged in making boats using fiberglass, wood and steel. For the first time, the government has come to our help.”
MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, Minister for Fisheries, Port, Inland Water Transport Mankal S Vaidya, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and others were present.
Earlier, the minister attended the Vishwakarma jayanthi organised by the district administration at Sri Kalikamba Vinayaka Temple hall in Mangaluru.