PM Vishwakarma Yojana to benefit boat makers, fish net makers, says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

The minister said that for the first time, Vishwakarma community members were being given the facilities by the government and were made to connect with the development of the nation. The new scheme intends to provide recognition and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftsmen working with their hands and tools, so as to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and also to integrate them with MSME value chains.

"Vishwakarma is the architect of this universe. The community members are known for their creative work. Seven wonders of the world are created at the hands of Vishwakarma community members. The new scheme aims to connect them to advanced technology and upgrade their skills," he said.

Central, state, district level monitoring committees will be constituted for the implementation of the scheme.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry of PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Multiple implementation activities are planned under the scheme including identification and verification of beneficiaries, their mobilization for skill upgradation training, facilitating credit support, marketing support, etc to enable them to move up the value-chain.