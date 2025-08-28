Pocso case charged against 16-year-old boy in Karnataka

<p>Kalaburagi: A case has been registered against 16-year-old boy under Pocso Act on the charge of sexual assault on another 14-year old boy in Chittapur. </p><p>The incident reportedly took place on August 26. </p>.Chhattisgarh jail escape: 4 prisoners facial trial in rape and POCSO Act cases flee from Korba jail.<p>The victim's mother lodged a complaint in Chittapur police station. The police officials, who have taken the boy into custody, said that the process of the medical examination of the victim and interrogation of the accused is underway.</p>