Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Police arrests advocate over derogatory post against Field Marshal Cariappa

A social media post containing derogatory remarks about Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General KS Thimayya has caused deep distress among ex-servicemen and also those serving in the armed forces.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 16:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 16:09 IST
Karnataka NewsMadikeriDerogatory postField Marshal K M CariappaGeneral K S Thimayya

Follow us on :

Follow Us