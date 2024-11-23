Police arrests advocate over derogatory post against Field Marshal Cariappa

<p>Madikeri: The police have arrested an advocate on the charges of derogatory posts on Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General KS Thimayya in a WhatsApp group.</p><p>The arrested is Vidyadhar Gowda (66), a resident of Haletti village in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. Kodagu Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan stated, “A case was registered at the Suntikoppa police station following a complaint about offensive remarks made against Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General K S Thimayya. The comments were allegedly posted from a mobile number under the name Srivatsa Bhat in a WhatsApp group called ‘Saptasagara (Kadalu).’ There was wide outrage over the post in the district. </p> .Two sentenced to life imprisonment for BJP leader's murder in Madikeri.<p><strong>Ex-servicemen demand strict action</strong></p><p>A social media post containing derogatory remarks about Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General KS Thimayya has caused deep distress among ex-servicemen and also those serving in the armed forces.</p><p>Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen’s Kodagu District Unit President Kottakkathira Somanna has urged the government to take appropriate action against the individual responsible for the offensive message.</p><p>“Such derogatory messages are not just an insult to the Kodava community but to the entire nation, especially the Indian Army. Even though the individual responsible has been arrested, strict measures must be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. A state-level protest against this has already been organised, and similar demonstrations will be held in the district as well,” Somanna said during a press meeting.</p>