Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Police bust child-lifting gang, rescue infant within 24 hours in Karnataka

According to police, the incident took place when the baby’s mother, Sridevi of Benakallu village, visited the district hospital to remove stitches and obtain a birth certificate for her newborn.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 10:12 IST
Karnataka NewsPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us