<p>Mumbai: Days after he courted a major controversy for rebuking, reprimanding and threatening IPS officer Anjana Krishna, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar found himself in an embarrassing situation when he asked - "Who Parrikar" - when he was interacting with a large group of people of Pune on Sunday. </p><p>A lady referred to how late Manohar Parrikar made surprise visits and addressed burning issues concerning people. </p><p>Parrikar, a widely respected BJP leader known for his 'Mr Clean' and 'Common Man' image, was the Chief Minister of Goa thrice and was the Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi government. </p><p>The incident took place when Pawar, accompanied by Pune's Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Naval Kishore Ram was visiting Keshav Nagar in Hadapsar area, when citizens raised complaints about traffic congestion and other civic problems.</p><p>While apologising for coming late for the interaction, Pawar, an eight-time MLA from Baramati, said all efforts were being made to resolve issues speedily. </p><p>It was at this point a lady asked Pawar, known for his straight talk, to take a cue from the late Parrikar and make surprise visits. </p><p>"The way Parrikar saheb used to make surprise visits…you or somebody should visit the area during traffic peak hours," she said. </p><p>A visibly stunned Pawar interrupted her by asking "Who Parrikar?", after which the woman had to tell him she was referring to the late BJP leader and ex Goa Chief Minister. </p><p>The episode has not gone down well among some leaders of the BJP, which along with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP runs the Maha Yuti government. </p><p>The two back-to-back incidents came just ahead of the NCP's Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir on September 19 in Nagpur, a national-level introspection and strategy session to chalk out important steps in the party's organizational and ideological roadmap.</p><p>The Chintan Shivir will brainstorm political strategies rooted in the timeless thoughts, learnings and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Keeping traditional roots, the party will address the changing aspirations of India's youth, middle class and women.</p>