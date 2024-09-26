MUDA scam: Police detain BJP workers protesting outside Siddaramaiah's residence

Bengaluru: Police detained BJP protesters on Wednesday as they protested near Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence demanding his resignation over the MUDA site allotment case.
The protesters gathered outside 'Cauvery', Kumara Krupa Road, holding placards and banners that asked the chief minister to resign. However, as they attempted to march towards the CM's residence, police thwarted the plans.
"A large number of protesters had gathered at the scene around 10 am," a police officer said. "They were there seeking the CM’s resignation. Since there are no provisions to protest at any place other than the Freedom Park, the protesters were placed under preventive custody."
The protesters were released later.
Published 25 September 2024, 22:52 IST