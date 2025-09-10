<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday said there was "no situation" for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> to arrest Congress MLA Satish Sail, alleging that his party leaders are "being selectively targeted for political reasons." The ED arrested Sail in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal iron ore exports in the state.</p>.<p>"There was no situation for arresting Satish Sail. Things have been going on (in this case) since 2010. For politics, Congress people are being selectively targeted," Shivakumar told reporters here.</p>.<p>Sail, 59, the MLA from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, was taken into custody late Tuesday night after questioning at the ED’s Bengaluru zonal office, according to official sources.</p>.GBA to make way for 500 new leaders in the city: DK Shivakumar.<p>He is the second Karnataka Congress legislator to be arrested by the central agency in recent weeks. Last month, the ED arrested Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting.</p>.<p>The case against Sail pertains to the alleged illegal export of iron ore by a company reportedly linked to him.</p>.<p>The ED probe stems from a 2010 Karnataka Lokayukta case, which found about eight lakh tonnes of iron ore illegally transported from Bellary to Belekeri port. </p>