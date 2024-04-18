Poll effect: Tipplers of AP throng bars in Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Madesh admitted that the price of liquor in Karnataka is lower than that of the AP and the difference ranges from Rs 30 to 100 depending on brands. So, ‘liquor lovers’ of the neighbouring state come here. Around five years ago, liquor was prohibited in AP.

This prompted the people to throng the bars and restaurants functioning in Karnataka. Realising this, the people, who had been running liquor businesses in other parts of the district, relocated to the border areas. Twenty-six bars and restaurants are functioning here, he explained.