Polling begins for south west teachers and graduates constituencies in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Brisk polling was witnessed for the South West Teachers and Graduates constituencies in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. Voters turned out in large numbers in the morning itself.

The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. The South West Graduates and Teachers' constituencies comprise Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga and two taluks of Davangere. There are 19,971 graduate voters in Dakshina Kannada. There are 8,189 voters in the teachers constituency in the district.