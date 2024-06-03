Polling begins for south west teachers and graduates constituencies in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Brisk polling was witnessed for the South West Teachers and Graduates constituencies in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. Voters turned out in large numbers in the morning itself.
The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. The South West Graduates and Teachers' constituencies comprise Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga and two taluks of Davangere. There are 19,971 graduate voters in Dakshina Kannada. There are 8,189 voters in the teachers constituency in the district.
There are 24 polling stations for graduates constituency and 16 teachers polling booths in Dakshina Kannada.
There are 10 candidates in fray from south west graduates constituency—Dr Dhananjay Sarji (BJP), Ayanur Manjunath (Congress), G C Patel (Sarva Janata Party), Dinakar Ullal, S P Dinesh, B Mahammed Thumbe, K Raghupathi Bhat, Dr Sheikh Bava, Shadaksharappa G R, and Shahraz Mujahid Siddiqi (independent candidates).
There are eight candidates in fray from south west teachers constituency—S L Bhoje Gowda (JDS), K K Manjunath (Cong), Dr Arun Hosakoppa, Dr Nareshchand Hegde, Nanjesh Bennur, Bhaskar Shetty T, K K Manjunath Kumar and S R Harish Acharya (independent candidates).
Published 03 June 2024, 04:49 IST