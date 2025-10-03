<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar dist): Forest Department personnel on patrol found a portion of a female tiger's carcass, near Pachedoddi village, in Hanur buffer zone of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar </a>district on Thursday. </p><p>It may be mentioned that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-5-tigers-found-dead-in-mm-hills-sanctuary-3603970">tigress and her four cubs were found dead</a> in the same sanctuary, due to poisoning, in June 2025.</p><p>The department personnel were on patrol on Thursday evening when they found half of the tiger's carcass buried in the soil. The tiger's head, shoulder and front limbs were found. The tiger's claws and teeth were also found. The department personnel have started combing to find the missing parts of the carcass.</p><p>The Forest Department has initiated a probe with the help of the sniffer dog squad and fingerprint experts to ascertain whether it is a poaching case.</p>.Two tiger cubs found dead in Karnataka's Hanur.<p>M M Hills Deputy Conservator of Forest Bhaskar said the reason for the tiger's death and those involved in it would be found soon.</p><p><strong>Minister orders probe</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Forest Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar B Khandre</a> has expressed grief over the killing of another tiger in Hanur, under M M Hills limits, and has ordered an investigation by a team led by the PCCF. He has issued an order to form a team led by PCCF Smitha Bijoor and personally visit the spot. </p><p>The Minister has also directed action to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the area by paying attention to poaching cases registered in the last three years and reviewing the investigation reports, and sought a report within eight days, along with recommendations for appropriate action against officials if there was any negligence.</p><p>This incident confirms the poaching of wildlife in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The government has taken this seriously and has instructed strict action to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the Minister stated.</p>