Possession of animal parts: 3-month declaration period starts on Jan 16

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni Bengaluru, DH News Service
Bengaluru: The three-month time given as an one-time opportunity for the public to declare possession of wild animal parts and trophies will begin from January 16, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said.
Possession of tiger claws, deer antlers, elephant tusk, hair or other wildlife parts is banned by the law. The government last week announced a one-time opportunity for people to surrender such articles and avoid stringent punishment prescribed by the law.
"Many people were not aware of the rules. So, we have given three months time, which will begin from January 16. Anyone who continues to possess wildlife parts after the three months will face action," he said.
Cleaning up department
To a question on the allegations made by H D Kumaraswamy over the corruption in forest department, Khandre said the former chief minister should support his claims. In the case involving Mysore MP Pratap Simha's brother Vikram Simha, officials have been suspended and action has been taken against officials through suspension while the investigation was ongoing against the accused, he said.
"We have taken action with regard to Virajpet division and suspended the then DCF Chakrapani for giving permission to cut 66 teak trees when clearance was sought to fell six trees. Similarly, Hassan DCF Harish was suspended for allowing mining in forest areas," the minister said, adding that he wants the department to be clean and transparent.
Meanwhile, Khandre said that he has given instructions to register criminal case against Hassan assistant commissioner Jagadeesh for granting 66 acres of forest land. He further noted that Kadur tahsildr Umesh and Bengaluru north assistant commissioner M G Shivanna and tahsildar Ajit Rai have also been booked.