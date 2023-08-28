Possibilities of cloud seeding being explored to tackle drought: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said cloud seeding’s efficacy is not yet proved, but still, its possibilities are being explored, to tackle the drought situation in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, “There is a cabinet sub-committee on cloud seeding, which has already held a meeting. It is meeting again. Its proceedings will be placed before the Cabinet for a discussion”.

He said, “After we declare Karnataka as drought-hit, Central teams will visit and extend relief measures”.