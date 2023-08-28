Possibilities of cloud seeding being explored to tackle drought: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said cloud seeding’s efficacy is not yet proved, but still, its possibilities are being explored, to tackle the drought situation in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, “There is a cabinet sub-committee on cloud seeding, which has already held a meeting. It is meeting again. Its proceedings will be placed before the Cabinet for a discussion”.
He said, “After we declare Karnataka as drought-hit, Central teams will visit and extend relief measures”.
Gruha Lakshmi on Wednesday
Siddaramaiah said Congress’s fourth guarantee Gruha Lakshmi will be launched in Mysuru on August 30, in an event attended by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
“Over one lakh people from Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts are expected to participate in the launch event in Mysuru. We had given five guarantees before the election and have already formally launched three of them. Gruha Lakshmi is a big scheme in the entire nation, which is being emulated by other state governments and also by other parties,” he said.
Siddaramaiah said, "Gruha Lakshmi needs Rs 32,000 crore per annum and benefits 1.32 crore households. Rs 2,000 will be given to women heads of households per month. Only this year, it needs Rs 18,000 crore, as four months have already passed. With the five guarantees, each family gets around Rs 5,000, per month. With this, the buying capacity of the people increases, giving a boost to the economy. Thus, the GDP will also increase and will also create jobs”.
In response to the shifting the programme from Belagavi to Mysuru, he said that there was no specific reason for it. “It will be implemented in all districts. But, the state-level event is being held in Mysuru,” he added.