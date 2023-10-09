Post-surgery, Thimmakka recovering well in hospital, say doctors at Apollo hospital

Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka is steadily recovering in the ICU, following her angioplasty at Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar.
Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, vice-president and unit head of Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, said that her condition is stable. “There have been no complications after her angioplasty. She is still in the ICU but is stable and recovering well. She is being closely monitored due to her age and fragility.”
Speaking to DH, her foster son Umesh explained that although the 112-year-old environmentalist’s breathing problems have persisted for over a decade now, her wheezing worsened recently.
“About two months ago, she suffered a fall in our Bengaluru home, and she was in the hospital for nearly 25 days. After getting discharged and returning to Belur, her wheezing worsened, so I brought her to Bengaluru in an ambulance earlier this week,” he said.
While she was being monitored for her severe case of asthma, Thimmakka complained of discomfort and pain on Thursday, following which the doctors conducted several tests to discover a blockage in an artery in her heart.
Taking into consideration her advanced age and health concerns, they conducted an angioplasty with Umesh’s consent. Her oxygen levels and blood pressure are all stable now, said Umesh.
Thimmakka chimed in cheerfully that she was feeling ‘all okay’. “I am eating well here and talking to everyone. Everything is good here, I feel better.”
Doctors will monitor her breathing issues over the next few days and discharge her if her wheezing reduces, said Umesh. “When her condition improves, I expect the doctors to shift her to a ward before discharging her. We will then go back to our rented home near 8th Mile (near T Dasarahalli) before returning to our nursery in Belur.”
Despite being with Thimmakka here, Umesh has been instructing over phone employees at their nursery near Yagachi dam in Belur. “The last time we were in hospital, some plants died as they were not watered. We couldn’t let that happen again, so I have been checking over phone,” he said.