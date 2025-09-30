Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka High Court against conviction in first rape case

<p>Bengaluru: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging his conviction in a rape and sexual harassment case.</p>.<p>He has filed a criminal appeal challenging the August 2 order of the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs, which gave him maximum sentence (imprisonment for the remainder of person’s natural life) in the first of the four cases of rape/sexual abuse against him.</p>.<p>In his appeal, Prajwal cited “contradictions” in the complaint and the victim’s testimony. He also claimed that the police had forced the victim to file the complaint. Further, he questioned the reliability of certain material evidence, such as stains reportedly found on a bed years after the incident.</p>.Karnataka govt to extend services of guest lecturers for current semester.<p>This case pertains to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman who worked as a help at the Gannikada guesthouse in Hassan, owned by the former MP’s family.</p>