Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Venkatesh Prasad elected KSCA president

The Prasad-led team also secured three other office-bearer posts, while the joint secretary’s position went to B K Ravi from the opposing camp.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 18:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 18:46 IST
Karnataka NewsVenkatesh PrasadKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us