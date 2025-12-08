<p>Team Game Changers, led by Venkatesh Prasad, won the majority of the 16 seats in the Karnataka State Cricket Association Managing Committee polls, which were held on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>Former India pacer Prasad, defeated his rival KN Shanth Kumar to become the president of the association. While Prasad secured 749 votes, Shanth Kumar received 558 in the most closely watched KSCA elections in more than a decade.</p>.KSCA polls: Karnataka High Court declares Shanth Kumar valid candidate .<p>The Prasad-led team also secured three other office-bearer posts, while the joint secretary’s position went to B K Ravi from the opposing camp.</p>.<p>Another former India cricketer, Sujith Somasundar, defeated Vinod Shivappa 719-588 to become the vice-president, while Santosh Menon prevailed over E S Jairam 719-588 in a closely fought contest for the secretary’s post.</p>.<p>B N Madhukar defeated M S Vinay 736-571 to win the treasurer’s position. Against the run of play, Ravi overcame a stiff challenge from A V Shashidara 669-638. It will also be interesting to see the status of Menon’s position nine days after he takes charge. The newly elected secretary was declared eligible to remain in office for just nine days, according to the election officer, during the scrutiny of nominations.</p>.<p>“We are sitting here only because of all these people who have supported us, who have believed in us, and backed us through and through,” said newly-elected president Prasad, while thanking the support extended by former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, among others.</p>.<p>“I think they believed in our purpose, in our cause, they had faith in us and so did the members. We are going to implement our manifesto, whatever we have said. So I thank you all for giving us an opportunity. And I am sure we are going to make sure that we do everything for the game.”</p>.<p>Among the 11 non–office-bearer members, Team Brijesh managed to win four, including Shekar Shetty from the Mangalore Zone, who was elected unopposed.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">KSCA election results: President:</span> Venkatesh Prasad bt K N Shanth Kumar 749-558.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Vice-president:</span> Sujith Somasundar bt Vinod Sivappa 719-588.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Secretary:</span> Santosh Menon bt E S Jairam 675-632.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Jt Secretary:</span> B K Ravi bt A V Shashidara 669-638.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Treasurer:</span> B N Madhukar bt M S Vinay 736-571.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Life members:</span></p>.<p class="ListBody">V M Manjunath (619 votes); Sailesh Poll (618).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Bangalore Zone:</span></p>.<p class="ListBody">Kalpana Venkatachar (754); Aashish Amarlall (703; Avinash Vaidya (691).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">wZonal representatives:</span> </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Mysore:</span> Srinivas Prasad (746).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Shivamogga:</span> D S Arun (722).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Tumkur:</span> C R Harish (734).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Dharwad:</span> Veeranna Savadi (825).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Raichur:</span> Kushal Patil Gadgi (704).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Mangalore:</span> Shekar Shetty (unopposed).</p>