Pray for country’s well-being, CM Siddaramaiah tells Haj pilgrims

After attending the send-off ceremony for Haj pilgrims organised at the Haj Bhavan, Siddaramaiah said that he had been a vocal supporter of economic, social and political empowerment of people of all religions.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 22:29 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed Haj pilgrims to pray for the state, as well as the country’s wellbeing, prosperity and copious rains, while offering prayers during Haj in Mecca.

After attending the send-off ceremony for Haj pilgrims organised at the Haj Bhavan, Siddaramaiah said that he had been a vocal supporter of economic, social and political empowerment of people of all religions. 

“All Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs should all live like children of one mother. If such an environment is to be created, economic, social and political power should be given to  everyone and everyone should be empowered. The pilgrims must pray for it,” he told reporters after the function.

