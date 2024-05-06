Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Pre-University student dies by suicide in her hostel in Karnataka

According to the complaint lodged with Moodbidri police station by the girl's parents, she was struggling with health issues and was afraid that she would not score in the NEET examinations. She was supposed to take the examination on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 19:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mangaluru: A second year Pre-University student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room in a private college in Moodbidri, police said on Sunday.

She was identified as C M Divya (18) from Mysuru, they said.

According to the complaint lodged with Moodbidri police station by the girl's parents, she was struggling with health issues and was afraid that she would not score in the NEET examinations. She was supposed to take the examination on Sunday.

On late Saturday night, the hostel authorities found the student hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2024, 19:45 IST
KarnatakaSuicideMangaluru

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT