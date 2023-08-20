Pricey blooms: Varamahalakshmi, Onam push up flower expenses in Karnataka

In recent days, the cost of flowers has seen a significant escalation. Roses now command prices ranging from 110 to 150 rupees per kilogram, button flowers are at 200 rupees per kilogram, malllige (jasmine) ranges from 500 to 800 rupees per kilogram, and kanakambra is priced between Rs 800 and Rs1000 per kilogram. Vendors at the KR Market anticipate that these prices will continue to climb. With upcoming celebrations planned, the prices for kanakambra are expected to peak in the following weeks, reaching a staggering 4000 to 5000 rupees per kilogram, followed by mallige soaring to Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 per kilogram. These flowers are procured from diverse regions: Mallige flowers from Tamil Nadu, roses from Chikkabalapura, and kanakambara from Kolar, Hoskote, and Gowribidnur.