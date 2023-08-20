Pricey blooms: Varamahalakshmi, Onam push up flower expenses in Karnataka

Unpredictable weather patterns, including unseasonal rains, have set the stage for a surge in flower prices ahead of the much-anticipated Varamahalakshmi and Onam celebrations. The impact of these price hikes isn’t limited to consumers alone; businesses engaged in the flower trade and those planning to commemorate special occasions are also feeling the pinch.
The recent unseasonal rain, which failed to arrive in a timely manner, has caused significant disruption in the flower and fruit markets. Farmers across the state report that inadequate rain has led to improper growth of several hectares of marigold fields. Manjunath, a floriculturist residing in Devanahalli, Karnataka, explains that the marigold buds that did manage to sprout failed to develop properly, resulting in lower flower weights.
As a consequence of these weather woes, the prices of essential flowers such as roses, button flowers, marigolds, and chrysanthemums have witnessed a substantial increase over the past two weeks, hovering in the range of 150 to 180 rupees per kilogram. This surge in prices also coincides with the ongoing Ashada Masam period.
The impact of these fluctuating prices has rippled throughout the floral industry. Consumers looking forward to decorating their homes and venues for the upcoming festivals are facing the brunt of the price hikes. The volatility in weather patterns, characterised by drought and temperature variations, has contributed to this unsettling situation. With the advent of Shravan and the succession of festivals on the horizon, the timing could not be worse.
In recent days, the cost of flowers has seen a significant escalation. Roses now command prices ranging from 110 to 150 rupees per kilogram, button flowers are at 200 rupees per kilogram, malllige (jasmine) ranges from 500 to 800 rupees per kilogram, and kanakambra is priced between Rs 800 and Rs1000 per kilogram. Vendors at the KR Market anticipate that these prices will continue to climb. With upcoming celebrations planned, the prices for kanakambra are expected to peak in the following weeks, reaching a staggering 4000 to 5000 rupees per kilogram, followed by mallige soaring to Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 per kilogram. These flowers are procured from diverse regions: Mallige flowers from Tamil Nadu, roses from Chikkabalapura, and kanakambara from Kolar, Hoskote, and Gowribidnur.
Moreover, decorations for functions and weddings are also witnessing steep price hikes. Gerberas, gladioluses, asparagus grass, daisies, gipsies, and orchids are all seeing elevated prices.
Fruit price surge
Fruits, another integral part of celebratory feasts, are not exempt from these price fluctuations. Apples, grapes, oranges, chikus, dragon fruit, and pomegranates have all seen an increase in their price tags.