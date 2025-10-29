<p>Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday met more than 50 members of the VC fraternity from across the country at the ‘Exclusive Interactive Meeting with Investors’.</p><p>As a precursor interaction with VCs prior to the Future Makers Conclave to be held during the upcoming 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Kharge hailed the role of investors in the State’s position and journey, particularly in innovation and technology. “Bengaluru and Karnataka are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of technology, innovation, and investment and your role in that journey is central. Your participation, presence, and mentorship can make a tangible difference to the next generation of entrepreneurs in AI and Deeptech Innovation,” he said.</p><p>The Future Makers Conclave to be held on November 20, 2025, is a flagship conference that aims at delivering highly tangible and definite value for all participants from the start-up ecosystem -- budding entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, seasoned entrepreneurs -- that are looking to scale up. “It will be a high-energy gathering comprising founders, investors, and innovators, almost 10,000 of them, who will shape the next wave of entrepreneurship,” he said.</p>.Cognizant raises 2025 revenue growth guidance; says 30% of code written by AI.<p>The minister invited VCs and investors to use the Future Makers Conclave as a platform to announce new investment commitments in AI/Deeptech Start-ups. “Such initiatives will not only demonstrate collective confidence in India’s innovation potential but also inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to build world-class solutions from Bengaluru for the world,” he pointed out.</p><p>The Future Makers Conclave at BTS 2025 is not just a technology showcase, but an innovation marketplace, where ideas will attract capital, and vision will fuse with opportunity. The meet will ensure that every attendee leaves with concrete key takeaways, whether in capital access, pilots, business tools, mentoring, visibility or networks, he said.</p><p>Bengaluru has climbed seven notches in the Global Start-up Ecosystem rankings, now standing at an impressive #14 globally in AI and Big Data in GSER 2025. India ranks sixth globally among Deeptech ecosystems nurturing over 3,600 Deeptech start-ups and majority of these start-ups are based in Karnataka. During 2020-24, Bengaluru start-ups attracted a whopping $38 billion worth of VC funds signalling strong investor confidence. Despite a global meltdown, Karnataka based start-ups have raised $1.7 billion of funds in H1 2025, the highest by any state.</p>