Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda among others picked as Karnataka govt spokespersons by Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Five articulate ministers have been designated as spokespersons of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, IT/BT & Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Labour Minister Santosh Lad have been picked by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as his government’s spokespersons.

These ministers are known to be coherent and well-grounded in the Congress's ideology.

In a note, Siddaramaiah asked Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to ensure that the spokesperson ministers are given access by heads of all departments to the government’s achievements, documents and other information.