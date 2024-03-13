Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda among others picked as Karnataka govt spokespersons by Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Five articulate ministers have been designated as spokespersons of the Congress government in Karnataka.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, IT/BT & Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Labour Minister Santosh Lad have been picked by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as his government’s spokespersons.
These ministers are known to be coherent and well-grounded in the Congress's ideology.
In a note, Siddaramaiah asked Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to ensure that the spokesperson ministers are given access by heads of all departments to the government’s achievements, documents and other information.
The decision to appoint spokespersons is seen as an attempt to streamline communications, especially during crises or controversies. Ministers issuing varying statements had embarrassed the government in the past.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka ridiculed Siddaramaiah for this. “Does this mean all other ministers are unfit to represent the government?” he said.
Ashoka also singled out Priyank Kharge. “Is this a reward to Priyank who leveled false allegations on the media and tried to distort the truth in the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan case?” he said.
