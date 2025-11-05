Properties linked to illegal cow slaughter seized in Karnataka

<p>Mangaluru: Police have seized properties used for illegal cattle slaughter in connection with a case registered under at the Dharmasthala Police Station.</p><p>The case was booked under Sections 5 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 2020 and Section 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. During the investigation, police identified that the accused Ibrahim Khalil alias Tausif had allegedly planned to slaughter cattle for meat at a house in Tanchibettu, Sajipanadu village. Another accused, Mohammad Sinan, had reportedly arranged a room in Kotekani, Sajipapadu village to store the meat.</p><p>The police have seized both premises as part of the ongoing investigation.</p>