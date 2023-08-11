Psycho-legal aid cell launched at Nimhans

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a psycho-legal aid cell, to support clinical psychologists in handling psycho-legal cases, at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on Thursday.
The cell has been set up by the initiative of Clinical Psychology Society of India.
Clinical psychologists are required to certify persons with disabilities, submit reports on whether someone is competent to stand trial and establish the person’s fitness in the context of marriage, adoption, etc in court cases.
“These reports require scientific evidence that needs to be vetted by a lawyer. But lawyers usually don’t understand the subject much. The cell will be headed by a lawyer who has a degree in clinical psychology,” Dr Jamuna Rajeswaran, head of clinical psychology department, said.
The cell will have three other staff from interdisciplinary background.
She said they will train clinical psychologists in filing legally viable reports and provide support in case of psycho-legal conflicts.
Clinical psychologists can consult the cell online and get training on trial-based legal proceedings and maintaining records. The cell is launched as part of the national conference of clinical psychology at Nimhans.
Speaking at the event, Rao underscored the role of clinical psychologists in handling mental health needs of the community.