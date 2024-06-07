Private engineering colleges demand 10-15% hike in fee structure

Even as the results of most of the entrance examinations to professional courses have been announced, there is no clarity on the fee structure for these courses in the state.
The private professional college managements are demanding a 10-15% hike in the existing fee structure.
According to office-bearers of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), their demand is for 10-15% hike. “Last year, the Congress government immediately after coming to power brought down the fee which was hiked by the previous BJP government. Hence, we are seeking a hike, including the percentage reduced last year,” said a management representative of a private engineering college.
“The BJP government had allowed a 10% hike. But the Congress government reduced it by 3% and allowed us to increase the fee by only 7%. This time, we will not compromise as we are also suffering financial burden. The salaries of faculty and maintenance cost of the colleges have gone up,” added another private engineering college management representative.
Meanwhile, the government, citing the model code of conduct, has not convened meetings with the college managements. However, the officials of the Higher Education Department have held preliminary discussions with the private professional college representatives.
Speaking to DH, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that he would meet the college representatives next week.
The previous BJP government had assured the private colleges of increasing fees by 10% every year from the academic year 2022-23.
In the academic year 2022-23, the engineering course fee in the government and aided engineering college was Rs 38,200 per semester. It was Rs 91,796 in unaided colleges, including minority (Type-1) colleges. In unaided colleges, including minority (Type-2) colleges, it was Rs 98,984 and in deemed and private universities it was Rs 91,796.
With the 7% hike last year, the fee was Rs 96,574 for CET seats at private colleges (Type 1) and Rs 1,04,265 at (Type 2) colleges. The colleges are free to choose the category they want, considering their infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the private medical colleges are also planning to seek a hike. But, as there are differences among management representatives, they will decide after a meeting.
