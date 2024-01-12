PWD official writes to police to stop multiple RTI queries

In a first such incident, the Public Works Department (PWD) has written to the police complaining against an RTI activist in Raichur, who sought information about expenditure on works taken up in Devadurga taluk.
Over the last two months, activist Allappa Patil had filed nearly 25 applications with PWD’s Devadurga sub-division each application seeking info about funds spent under different heads, from road works to annual maintenance of government buildings under PWD’s jurisdiction.
In a letter, assistant executive engineer and public information officer of Devadurga subdivision H Bakkappa rejected all applications. Stating that Allappa had filed 25 applications in 2 months, AEE said collating diverse information sought by Allappa was nothing but a waste of time.
“It is clear such applications will lead to waste of time and harassment of government officials... If you file applications again, officials’ work will be disrupted. This office will recommend action against you under Indian Penal Code Section 353,” the letter said.
Speaking to DH, Allappa said IPC Section 353 provides protection to public servants from ‘Assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty’. “I have not asked for any personal info. If the officials are confident about their work and records, why not provide info to public? Threatening me with a police complaint only shows officials are not ready to be transparent,” he said.
To a question, the assistant executive engineer told DH that multiple RTI applications are filed seeking superfluous information. “I have provided whatever info is available. It is difficult to find info about tender process of past years, which is sought by activists. A lot of time goes into collating the same, that we can’t do the work assigned to us. That’s the reason I addressed a copy of the letter to Superintendent of Police of Raichur as well as Karnataka Information Commission (KIC),” he said.
At KIC, the commissioners have held special sittings to decide on activists, who have filed more than 100 queries. Activists have urged the commissioners to enforce Section 4 of RTI Act, which provides for self disclosure of the information by the government.
An RTI activist from Raichur said several applications can be avoided if departments follow law. “Unfortunately, info that has to be uploaded in public domain is hidden in files. We have no other go than filing RTI query,” he said.