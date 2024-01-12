PWD official writes to police to stop multiple RTI queries

To a question, the assistant executive engineer told DH that multiple RTI applications are filed seeking superfluous information. “I have provided whatever info is available. It is difficult to find info about tender process of past years, which is sought by activists. A lot of time goes into collating the same, that we can’t do the work assigned to us. That’s the reason I addressed a copy of the letter to Superintendent of Police of Raichur as well as Karnataka Information Commission (KIC),” he said.