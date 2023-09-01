Raichur doctor shot at, escapes unhurt

A medical doctor from Raichur escaped unhurt after two unidentified men opened fire at his car near Saath Mile Cross on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, the incident occurred when Dr Jayaprakash Bettadur was travelling in his car to Manvi. The bike-borne men shot at the car. They fired one round before fleeing. The bullet deflected off the bonnet. Superintendent of Police S P Nikhil and staff visited the spot. The reason for the attack is not known.
The Rural police have registered a case and are skimming through the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.