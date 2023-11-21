Rajneesh Goel picked as new K'taka Chief Secretary

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel as the next Chief Secretary, the top most position in the administrative machinery.

Goel, 59, will replace incumbent Vandita Sharma, who superannuates on November 30. She became the Chief Secretary in May 2022, making her the fourth woman to occupy the position.

A 1986 batch officer, Goel will be Chief Secretary until his superannuation in July 2024. He is currently the additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister as well as the home department.