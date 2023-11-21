Rajneesh Goel picked as new K'taka Chief Secretary

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel as the next Chief Secretary, the top most position in the administrative machinery.
Goel, 59, will replace incumbent Vandita Sharma, who superannuates on November 30. She became the Chief Secretary in May 2022, making her the fourth woman to occupy the position.
A 1986 batch officer, Goel will be Chief Secretary until his superannuation in July 2024. He is currently the additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister as well as the home department.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah picked Goel for the top post even as several eligible additional chief secretaries were aspirants. For example, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Rakesh Singh was said to have been trying for the position. Other eligible officers included V Manjula, Ajay Seth, Jawaid Akhtar, LK Atheeq, Uma Mahadevan and Gaurav Gupta.
Hailing from Haryana, Goel studied mechanical engineering and went on to get a PhD in public administration.
In his 37-year career, the soft-spoken officer has held several positions, including that of BBMP commissioner. He has worked in the departments of higher education, women & child development and sports. He was also on central deputation for several years.
Goel's wife Shalini Rajneesh is also a senior IAS officer belonging to the 1989 batch. It is possible that she could become the Chief Secretary, too. If that happens, it will be the second instance of a couple occupying the position after BK Bhattacharya and his wife Theresa Bhattacharya.