Ram mandir consecration: Dalit leaders picket BJP MP Pratap Simha in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had to face embarrassing moments, when the leaders belonging to Scheduled Caste gheraoed him, when he had come to offer pujas at Harohalli, where the stone for sculpting the idol of Sri Ram Lalla was identified, at Jayapura hobli, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday morning.

Pujas were organised, at the field where the stone was identified, in Harohalli, owned by Ramadas, belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

MP Pratap Simha visited the place at around 7 am, to participate in the puja. However, the Dalit leaders did not allow him questioning, “You issue anti-Dalit statements. Why did you come here?”