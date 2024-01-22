Ram mandir consecration: Dalit leaders picket BJP MP Pratap Simha in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had to face embarrassing moments, when the leaders belonging to Scheduled Caste gheraoed him, when he had come to offer pujas at Harohalli, where the stone for sculpting the idol of Sri Ram Lalla was identified, at Jayapura hobli, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday morning.
Pujas were organised, at the field where the stone was identified, in Harohalli, owned by Ramadas, belonging to a Scheduled Caste.
MP Pratap Simha visited the place at around 7 am, to participate in the puja. However, the Dalit leaders did not allow him questioning, “You issue anti-Dalit statements. Why did you come here?”
They vent their ire by saying, “You are anti-Dalit. You issue statements against Dalits at public platforms and during Mahisha Dasara. Hence, you should not attend puja offered at the land belonging to a Dalit. The people in Harohalli are living in harmony. Do not disturb it”.
The whole incident occurred in the presence of MLA G T Devegowda, MLA Srivatsa and leaders Sa Ra Mahesh. They tried to pacify the irate people and tried to bring the situation under control, but in vain.
The Dalit leaders gathered in large numbers raised slogans against Pratap Simha and were adamant of not allowing him. Tension prevailed for a while on the premises. Finally, Pratap Simha left the place in his car.